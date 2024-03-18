Snoqualmie Casino announces their New Country Roundup event

SEATTLE, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino is thrilled to unveil its latest marquee event, the New Country Roundup, scheduled for Saturday, April 20th, 2024. The casino's ballroom will open its doors to welcome fans to an unparalleled evening of musical talent featuring some of today's most exciting country music artists.



This premiere event spotlights the diverse sounds shaping modern country music, headlined by notable artists Karen Waldrup, Antwane Tyler, Avery Anna and Jackson Snelling. Each brings a unique flavor to the genre, promising attendees an unforgettable experience.

Karen Waldrup, a celebrated name in country music and current contestant on NBC’s The Voice, continues to make waves after her debut album JUSTIFIED hit four Billboard Album Charts. Waldrup, honored with 12 Nashville Industry Music Awards and the 2019 Torch Award from the Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Awards, has achieved a 2023 Top 5 artist to Watch as named by Country Evolution. Rolling Stone Magazine lauds her track “Sometimes He Does,” shortly after its release, as one of the top Country and Americana songs.

Antwane Tyler, a Seattle local, known for his inventive fusion of country and hip-hop, is setting stages alight with his groundbreaking sound. His dedication over the past decade has culminated in a musical style that breaks barriers and unites fans across genres, showcasing the evolving landscape of country music.

Avery Anna, the rising star with over 86 million global streams for her single “Narcissist,” has captured hearts worldwide. From opening for industry giants to performing at international festivals, Anna's soulful melodies and relatable lyrics represent the fresh face of country music.

Jackson Snelling, an American Idol and The Voice alumnus, brings his award-winning talent to the lineup. Known for his heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, Snelling’s presence adds an extra layer of depth to an already stellar evening.

The New Country Roundup at Snoqualmie Casino is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of the genre's evolution and the bright future ahead. “There is no substitution for hard work, and these entertainers understand that’s what it takes to be successful in this industry.” said Snoqualmie Casino's Entertainment Manager, Troy Wyatt. “We couldn’t think of a better way to show our support for hard-working independent or up-and-coming artists.”

Tickets for the New Country Roundup are available now. Guests are encouraged to secure their spots early for this highly anticipated evening. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Snoqualmie Casino website or contact the box office directly.

About Snoqualmie Casino – Seattle’s Closest Casino

Just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting, featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games – including blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Snoqualmie Casino also features national entertainment in an intimate setting, with five distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.