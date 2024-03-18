Infertility Treatments Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.28 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infertility treatments market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 2.96 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Equipment leads the charge, holding a commanding 55% share in 2023, providing essential tools for fertility clinics.

But the real driver of growth is Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), dominating the market with a substantial 75% share in 2023.

As per the report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, there were about 238,126 people who went to fertility clinics. These clinics did 413,776 assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles. The primary type of ART is in vitro fertilization (IVF). From these treatments, 91,906 live births happened, with 97,128 babies born alive.

In 2022, the National Library of Medicine reported that about 85% of couples who can't get pregnant have a reason behind it. The most common reasons are problems with ovulation, issues with the man's sperm, or problems with the woman's fallopian tubes. The remaining 15% of couples have infertility without a clear cause. Things like smoking or being very overweight can make it harder to get pregnant. Ovulation problems make up about 25% of infertility cases, and most of the time, it's because of a condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Sometimes, infertility can be a sign of a bigger health problem. Doctors can give medicines like clomiphene citrate or letrozole to help with ovulation, or they can use hormones to help eggs grow during treatments like IVF.

The infertility treatment market is a diverse sector within healthcare, devoted to helping individuals and couples facing difficulties conceiving a child. It encompasses a wide range of methods and technologies aimed at addressing the various causes of infertility and aiding individuals in achieving their dream of becoming parents. Additionally, fertility medications are pivotal in managing hormonal imbalances or stimulating ovulation in women, as well as enhancing sperm production and quality in men, thereby addressing male factor infertility. Surgical interventions may also be necessary to correct structural abnormalities that impede fertility, such as blocked fallopian tubes or endometriosis, aiming to restore the functionality of reproductive organs and improve the chances of conception. Advanced fertility treatments, known as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), involve manipulating eggs, sperm, or embryos outside of the body. These techniques, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), are often recommended when other methods fail or specific challenges need addressing.

Furthermore, the market offers ancillary services like genetic testing to identify hereditary factors affecting fertility, counseling to address emotional challenges and cryopreservation of reproductive materials for future use. Some individuals may also explore alternative therapies like acupuncture or naturopathy alongside conventional treatments. Overall, the infertility treatment market provides tailored solutions to meet each patient's unique needs, addressing both medical and emotional aspects, and aims to empower individuals and couples in their journey toward parenthood.

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility

World Health Organization reports that Based on data from 1990 to 2021, the global estimates for infertility prevalence in 2022 indicate that about one in six people worldwide have experienced infertility at some point in their lives. The lifetime prevalence of infertility is estimated to be around 17.5%, with a confidence interval of 95% ranging from 15.0% to 20.3%. Additionally, the period prevalence of infertility is estimated to be approximately 12.6%. The prevalence of infertility has been increasing globally, necessitating the need for more accessible and effective treatment options.

The rising prevalence of infertility has sparked a surge in demand for infertility treatment, thereby expanding the market for such services. This trend can be attributed to several factors. As more individuals and couples grapple with infertility, there is an amplified need for treatments to aid in conception. Consequently, clinics and healthcare providers have responded by expanding their services to accommodate the growing demand for assistance in overcoming fertility challenges. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and assisted reproductive techniques have emerged in response to the escalating prevalence of infertility. These innovations have led to more effective and accessible treatments, attracting a more significant number of individuals to seek infertility treatment. Furthermore, the increasing awareness surrounding infertility issues and available treatment options has encouraged more people to pursue help for their infertility problems actively, further driving the growth of the infertility treatment market.

Lifestyle changes, such as delayed childbearing and environmental factors, have also contributed to the rise in infertility rates. As these factors persist, the demand for infertility treatments will remain high, sustaining the market's growth. In certain regions, government initiatives and insurance coverage for infertility treatments have played a pivotal role in enhancing accessibility to these services. This support has facilitated the expansion of the infertility treatment market by enabling a larger population to afford and access treatment. The escalating prevalence of infertility has spurred the growth of the infertility treatment market by fueling demand for effective and accessible solutions. As infertility continues to affect a significant portion of the population, the market for infertility treatment is poised to continue its expansion to meet the increasing needs of individuals and couples seeking to overcome fertility challenges.

Advancing In Vitro Fertilization Technology Giving New Hope to Family

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has revolutionized how humans can have babies. Initially created to help couples who can't conceive naturally, IVF is now used for a broader range of medical and genetic issues, as well as for preserving fertility. While access to IVF varies worldwide, it's becoming more common, especially in places like Europe, where it's more affordable or covered by insurance. In some European countries, over 5% of babies are born through IVF. Similar trends are seen in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, and China, with IVF becoming more popular worldwide. Infertility, affecting around 10% of couples, is the main reason people turn to IVF. These trends suggest that IVF is likely to become even more common in the future, contributing to the growth of the infertility treatment market.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a big help for couples who can't have babies naturally. It's when eggs and sperm meet in a lab dish, and then doctors put the fertilized eggs into the woman's womb to grow. Many couples like this option because it gives them hope when natural ways don't work. Because more people want IVF, there are now more places where you can get it done, like fertility clinics and exceptional hospitals.

In 2021, the most commonly used technique in fertility clinics to fertilize eggs with sperm was ICSI, with 41,120 IVF cycles using this method. The SEF statistical report combines the results of both IVF-ICSI and mixed IVF procedures.



Here are the delivery rates per transfer for different age groups:

The delivery rate per transfer for women under 35 was 34.6%.

The delivery rate per transfer for women aged 35 to 39 was 25.2%.

The delivery rate per transfer for women aged 40 years and older was 12.8%.



In 2023, non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) will enable the evaluation of embryos for genetic abnormalities without causing harm, thereby improving selection processes and potentially increasing success rates.

In 2023, artificial intelligence (AI)--based systems will be created to analyze sperm motility and morphology, assisting in the selection of optimal candidates for fertilization.

Additionally, advancements in IVF technology have made the procedure more effective and accessible. Improved success rates and fewer complications have encouraged more couples to consider IVF as a viable option for starting a family. The widening scope of IVF indications has contributed to its popularity. Initially developed to help infertile couples, IVF is now used for various medical and genetic conditions, as well as fertility preservation for individuals undergoing treatments like chemotherapy.

IVF's affordability and insurance coverage also play a significant role in its increasing adoption. In regions where IVF treatments are more affordable or covered by insurance, more couples can access these services, leading to a higher demand for infertility treatment overall. IVF has not only provided hope to countless couples struggling with infertility but has also driven the growth of the infertility treatment market through its effectiveness, expanding indications, and increased accessibility.

Coping with Infertility Can be Emotionally Challenging

Facing infertility can be very hard emotionally for people and couples. It's not just about physical struggles but also about feeling stressed and upset. Picture wanting something, but it seems impossible to get it no matter what you do. That feeling of not knowing and being let down can get you down, making it challenging to feel good and stay positive. When treatments don't work, it can feel like hitting a brick wall. Couples often experience a rollercoaster of emotions - hope, disappointment, frustration, sadness, and sometimes guilt or blame. The pressure to conceive can strain relationships, leading to arguments and misunderstandings.

On top of that, there's the constant worry about the future. Will we ever have children? What if we never do? These thoughts can consume a person, affecting their ability to focus on other aspects of their life, like work or social activities.

Support from friends, family, or a therapist can be crucial. Talking about feelings and fears can help lighten the emotional load. Some couples also find solace in support groups where they can connect with others going through similar struggles. It's important to remember that infertility doesn't define you or your worth as a person. Seeking emotional and medical help is a brave and essential step towards finding peace and resolution, whether that involves starting a family through other means or finding fulfillment in different aspects of life.

Geographical Landscape

The geographical landscape of the infertility treatment market in North America is also influenced by factors such as healthcare policies, insurance coverage, and regulatory frameworks. While insurance coverage for infertility treatments varies across states and provinces, efforts are being made to improve the accessibility and affordability of fertility care through legislative initiatives and advocacy efforts. In the United States, major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco are known for their numerous fertility clinics and cutting-edge reproductive technology centers. These urban hubs attract patients from across the country and even internationally, seeking advanced infertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and genetic screening procedures. North America's geographical landscape for infertility treatment is characterized by a diverse network of clinics and healthcare providers, with a strong emphasis on technological innovation, patient-centered care, and improving access to fertility services across different geographical regions.

The geographical landscape of the infertility treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is characterized by diverse factors impacting the availability, accessibility, and utilization of infertility treatments across different countries. In many countries within the Asia-Pacific region, there is a notable urban-rural divide in access to healthcare services, including infertility treatments. While major urban centers may have well-equipped fertility clinics and specialized facilities offering a wide range of treatments, rural areas may need more access to such services due to limited healthcare infrastructure and resources.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the infertility treatment market is characterized by a diverse range of players, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, fertility clinics, and healthcare providers. These entities compete based on technological innovation, treatment success rates, pricing, geographic reach, and patient satisfaction. Fertility clinics and ART centers offer a range of infertility treatments and services, including IVF, IUI, and fertility preservation. These facilities compete based on success rates, treatment options, patient experience, and pricing. Diagnostic laboratories offer a range of fertility testing services, including semen analysis, hormone testing, and genetic screening, to assess the underlying causes of infertility and guide treatment decisions.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Mankind Pharma introduced a cheaper version of Dydrogestrone tablets to help treat pregnancy-related issues in India. These tablets work the same as Abbott Duphaston tablets.

Mankind Pharma introduced a cheaper version of Dydrogestrone tablets to help treat pregnancy-related issues in India. These tablets work the same as Abbott Duphaston tablets. In June 2020, Ferring B.V. and Igenomix started working together for four years to create new treatments for people with pregnancy-related problems.

Market Players

Merck & Co.

Bayer AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CooperSurgical Fertility Company

Olympus

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Cook Medical

IVFtech ApS

Market Segment

By Product

Equipment Microscopes Imaging Systems Sperm Analyzer Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulator Systems Incubators Gas Analyzers Laser Systems Cryptosystems Sperm Separation Devices

Media & Consumables

Accessories



By Procedure

Assisted Reproductive Technology

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Intra Cytoplastic Sperm Injection

Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI)

Other Procedure



By Patient Type

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Infertility Treatment

By End User

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

Cryobanks

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



