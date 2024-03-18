Norton Rose Fulbright introduces Technology Transactions team and leadership

Houston, TX, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the launch of its Technology Transactions practice team in the United States. Partner Sean Christy will serve as the US Head of Technology Transactions, leading this group of lawyers providing sophisticated technology and commercial transaction services to clients across all sectors.

The technology transactions team, which complements and is part of the firm’s intellectual property group, works on large and complex cross-border technology and commercial matters. The team’s experience includes traditional and digital outsourcing, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data center and digital infrastructure, telecommunications and managed network services as well as technology- and operations-driven transactions, including pre-divestiture restructuring and post-acquisition integration associated with divestitures and carve-out transactions. The team also advises on disputes and resultant workouts that often arise in the technology and commercial transactions space.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“The official formation of the Technology Transactions team will allow Norton Rose Fulbright to more efficiently meet the needs of our clients in an economy driven by technology and data. Sean's collaborative nature, client service focus and experience in outsourcing and technology make him an excellent leader for this team.”

Christy counsels public and privately-held companies worldwide on technology, outsourcing and other strategic commercial transactions in the financial services, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, retail, energy and technology industries. He serves as both a business and legal adviser to his clients in matters related to traditional and digital outsourcing, digital transformation, carve-out and acquisition-driven technology, strategic technology and commercial disputes and outsourced commercial contract consulting.

Christy, who was ranked by Chambers Global and Chambers USA for technology and outsourcing in 2023, commented:

“Businesses across every industry are always looking to better align people, process and technology to drive efficiencies and remain competitive. Norton Rose Fulbright’s technology transactions lawyers have deep-rooted technology and corporate backgrounds, bringing together the technology, business and legal acumen that is necessary to help clients navigate often technically complex technology transactions and critical strategic operational initiatives in the face of a regulatory environment that evolves with the pace of technical change. I am excited to lead this team of standout lawyers.”

Licensed in Georgia, Christy earned his law degree cum laude from Georgia State University and his bachelor’s degree from Mercer University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment