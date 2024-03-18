Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/02

Regulated information

Paris, 18 March 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/02

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 11 to March 15, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

      
      
Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)		Transaction dateISINTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)Market
(MIC)
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-24NL0015001W4916,10427.3971XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-24NL0015001W499,89627.3779DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-24NL0015001W493,50027.3773TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-24NL0015001W4910,10127.7667XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-24NL0015001W491,45327.4941DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-24NL0015001W4944627.4955TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Mar-24NL0015001W4913,00028.0157XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Mar-24NL0015001W497,00028.0247DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Mar-24NL0015001W4913,00227.7001XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Mar-24NL0015001W496,99827.7096DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Mar-24NL0015001W4946,80027.0759XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Mar-24NL0015001W4920,50027.0957DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Mar-24NL0015001W492,70027.1247TQE
      
      
      

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

