Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the second quarter ended March 18, 2024, and provides a business update.

Operating Highlights:

Continued global expansion with entry into Latin America and Middle East markets

Partnered with Primordial Labs to integrate AI-driven voice control technology to its platforms

Part of successful joint drone industry effort resulting in the passing of the American Security Drone Act by Congress

Red Cat subsidiary, Teal Drones, received $750k Manufacturing Modernization Grant from the State of Utah

Selected as finalist for US Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program with $3M extended contract award

In Q4, Retired Four-Star Army General Paul Edward Funk II joined Red Cat’s Board of Directors

Financial Highlights:

Record revenues of $5.8 million for fiscal third quarter ending January 31, 2024, representing growth of more than 250% compared to the prior-year period and 49% on a sequential basis

Funded backlog remained strong as of January 31, 2024, at $5.1 million

Closed the sale of the Consumer segment on February 16, 2024, resulting in 4,250,000 shares of UMAC common stock issued to Red Cat, a $1 million cash payment, and a $2 million note payable to Red Cat

$12.7 million of combined Cash and Account Receivable balances as of January 31, 2024

"Red Cat has continued to meet global customer demand resulting in record third quarter revenue that is more than 250 percent above the same period in our previous fiscal year," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Teal 2 drone has quickly become the small uncrewed system of choice and our ability to scale production has been well received by our domestic and international customers. We believe we are well positioned for the U.S. Department of Defense Replicator Initiative and the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record being awarded later this year, in which we are one of two finalists."

"With the increasing demand for our drone solutions with U.S. Defense and Security Forces and NATO Allies, our growing pipeline and strong backlog, Red Cat is positioned for continued growth. Our guidance for the upcoming fourth quarter of $7 million will be another record quarter and continued double digit sequential growth into fiscal year 2025," Thompson added.

“We are reporting record revenues again for the third quarter of fiscal 2024,” stated Leah Lunger, Interim Chief Financial Officer. “Having closed the sale of our Consumer segment, we look forward to focusing exclusively on the expanding opportunities for our Enterprise segment, such as external partnerships, entrance into new global markets, and delivering Army prototypes between now and the beginning of fiscal 2025.”

Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Appointment of Leah Lunger as Interim Chief Financial Officer

“With the sale of the Consumer Segment completed and the focus solely on Teal Drones going forward, it’s a perfect time to slightly accelerate my planned retirement date,” stated Joseph Hernon. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Leah over the past three plus years and congratulate her on a hard-earned, well-deserved promotion.”

“Joseph and I have worked together for more than 12 years at two technology companies, and I thank him for deferring his previously planned retirement for four years to assist in the maturation of Red Cat from an early-stage development,” said Jeff Thompson. “He built an All-Star corporate finance team and left us in good hands.”

“Red Cat is pleased to announce Leah Lunger as interim Chief Financial Officer. She has done a stellar job, and the company expects this to become a permanent position for Lunger,” added Thompson.

Earnings Conference Call

CEO Jeff Thompson and Interim CFO Leah Lunger will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, 2024, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question- and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187092/fbc7e3a874

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GS7MpfTG

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 18, 2024, and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcat.red . A telephonic replay will be available until April 1, 2024, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8799674.

About Red Cat

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “ Dominate the Night™ ” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets January 31, April 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 7,697,335 $ 15,987,687 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 23,685,067 24,335,836 Inventory, including deposits 10,063,812 9,280,073 Accounts receivable, net 5,091,724 719,862 Other 5,061,948 4,478,080 Assets of discontinued operations 3,717,313 5,391,552 TOTAL ASSETS $ 55,317,199 $ 60,193,090 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,270,795 $ 1,957,975 Debt obligations 899,935 1,323,707 Warrant derivative liability 285,384 588,205 Operating lease liabilities 492,162 661,263 Liabilities of discontinued operations 796,210 1,052,315 Total liabilities 5,744,486 5,583,465 Stockholders’ capital 121,135,099 110,057,535 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (71,562,386 ) (55,447,910 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,572,713 54,609,625 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 55,317,199 $ 60,193,090







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 5,847,933 $ 1,667,683 $ 11,526,930 $ 3,541,846 Cost of goods sold 4,746,282 1,764,612 9,050,032 3,432,804 Gross Margin 1,101,651 (96,929 ) 2,476,898 109,042 Operating Expenses Operations 527,447 663,668 1,675,795 3,131,789 Research and development 2,125,268 1,221,738 5,251,285 2,938,658 Sales and marketing 883,982 1,015,412 2,546,380 1,986,121 General and administrative 1,426,531 1,397,667 4,329,760 4,275,385 Stock based compensation 585,771 788,691 2,693,702 2,790,958 Total operating expenses 5,548,999 5,087,176 16,496,922 15,122,911 Operating loss (4,447,348 ) (5,184,105 ) (14,020,024 ) (15,013,869 ) Other (income) expense (258,015 ) 151,818 818,901 (254,762 ) Net loss from continuing operations (4,189,333 ) (5,335,923 ) (14,838,925 ) (14,759,107 ) Loss from discontinued operations (1,299,205 ) (330,079 ) (2,141,289 ) (962,971 ) Net loss $ (5,488,538 ) $ (5,666,002 ) $ (16,980,214 ) $ (15,722,078 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,688,114 54,294,116 55,409,930 54,050,127





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (14,838,925 ) $ (14,759,107 ) Non-cash expenses 4,250,925 2,752,691 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,766,934 ) (4,799,734 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,354,934 ) (16,806,150 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 12,826,217 24,282,117 Other (184,532 ) (1,985,882 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 12,641,685 22,296,235 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of debt obligations, net (423,772 ) (498,576 ) Payments related to employee equity transactions (20,949 ) (594,454 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 8,404,812 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,960,091 (1,093,030 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (683,041 ) (4,588,708 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash 4,563,801 (191,653 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,260,305 4,084,815 Cash, end of period 7,824,106 3,893,162 Less: Cash of discontinued operations (126,771 ) (84,058 ) Cash of continuing operations, end of period 7,697,335 3,809,104 Marketable securities — 20,730,033 Cash of continuing operations and marketable securities $ 7,697,335 $ 24,539,137

