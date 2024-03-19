SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 19 March 2024 at 9:30 am

Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2023

Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2023 at www.sampo.com/year2023 .

The following reviews and reports are now available:

Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements

Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson

Risk Management Report

Corporate Governance Statement

Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies

Annual Reports and Sustainability Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C and Topdanmark





The Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Sampo’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Sampo Group’s Sustainability Report will be published by the end of March 2024 and the Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2024.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

FIN-FSA

www.sampo.com

Attachments