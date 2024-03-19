

Press Release

The Novo Nordisk Foundation chooses Eviden to build “Gefion” in Denmark, one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers

Paris, France – March 19, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in advanced computing, today announces a new contract with the Danish Centre for AI Innovation, owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, to construct a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer in Denmark. The supercomputer is designed to cater to large-scale projects that utilize artificial intelligence and prioritize the highest level of security to support Danish data sovereignty. The new supercomputer is expected to be one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world. Its goal is to accelerate research and innovation in various fields such as healthcare, life sciences, and the green transition.

It will deliver 6 Exaflops of FP8 AI performance and is based on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPODTM architecture. Eviden will deliver, install, and configure the supercomputer, as well as provide the maintenance and technical support during its entire lifetime.

The supercomputer, named Gefion, is expected to be ready for pilot projects before the end of the year. It will be housed in Denmark’s newly established national centre for AI innovation and will provide researchers from Denmark’s public and private sectors access to an advanced supercomputer optimized for AI.

“We’re proud to be working with Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Danish Centre for AI Innovation to deliver the AI supercomputer in Denmark to provide an unprecedented potential to accelerate groundbreaking scientific discoveries in areas such as drug discovery, disease diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. Cédric Bourrasset, Head of HPC-AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group. “This new supercomputer will be a powerful resource to further boost AI research and collaboration between academia and Danish industry in Denmark’s already thriving AI-based research ecosystem.”

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, said, “Eviden is renowned for being the leading expert in AI supercomputing. They are therefore the ideal choice to support this exciting project and help Denmark’s brilliant researchers and innovators rise to the next level.”

“AI is helping researchers find solutions to many of humanity’s biggest challenges in healthcare, sustainability, energy and more” said Charlie Boyle, Vice President, DGX platforms at NVIDIA. “Built by Eviden with NVIDIA DGX H100 AI supercomputing, the Novo Nordisk Foundation Gefion system can advance research and development in Denmark with transformative, full-stack AI infrastructure.”

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. Its vision is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet, and its mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

***

Editorial Notes

About the supercomputer

The new supercomputer is a large-scale NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD comprised of 191 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems (individual computer systems) with a total of 1,528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and 382 Intel Xeon Platinum CPUs connected via the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform. It will include storage from DDN. The system will also use state-of-the-art NVIDIA software platforms such as NVIDIA CUDA Quantum, an open-source hybrid quantum computing platform that features powerful simulation tools and capabilities to program hybrid CPU, GPU, and quantum processing unit (QPU) systems. The H100 GPU’s Hopper chip architecture is designed to solve the world’s most challenging AI problems and is four times faster at training tasks on large language models like GPT-3 compared to its predecessor.

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

Attachment