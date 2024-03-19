Quadient Partners with Stonegate Group to Offer Convenient Parcel Pickup and Returns at 400 New Locations Across the UK

Happy hour for consumers and businesses as the UK’s largest pub company joins the Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Locker Network





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, today announced that Stonegate Group – the UK’s largest pub company with a portfolio of more than 4,500 managed, leased and tenanted sites, including Yates, Slug and Lettuce, and Walkabout – has joined the Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Locker Network as a host partner. Quadient has already started rolling out its carrier-agnostic parcel lockers, with an initial target of installing 400 locker units across Stonegate’s 1,200 managed properties.



“We believe pubs sit at the heart of British culture and support any move that can turn them into even more of an asset to the local community,” said Claire Rust, Senior Buying Manager, Stonegate Group. “Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers enable people living near our pubs to easily and securely pick up and return online deliveries from a convenient, trusted location. From Plymouth to Glasgow, introducing parcel lockers to our sites is already benefitting customers and the local community.”

Already used by DHL, DPD UK, Evri and UPS, Quadient’s Open Locker Network allows pub customers and local residents to pick up and return items at any time. The lockers’ built-in ability to print shipping labels simplifies the returns process, and their secure construction keeps valuable items safe from package theft, which a recent Quadient Police FOI request revealed rose more than 500% in four years.

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, EVP Parcel Locker Solutions Europe at Quadient, said: “Our vision with the Quadient Open Locker Network is to allow consumers to access lockers anywhere and ideally combine pick-up with other trips as part of everyday life. As established community assets, Stonegate’s pubs make natural host locations. Our research found most consumers recognize that lockers benefit their community, making the environment safer by reducing delivery van traffic and opportunities for theft. We are looking forward to further expanding our network with Stonegate Group and giving people even more places to conveniently pick up and return parcels.”

Quadient is establishing strategic partnerships across the UK to secure premium locations for its Open Locker Network, including at forecourts and parking sites. For more information about Quadient’s Open Network Lockers, please visit www.parcelpending.com.

