U.S. Energy™ and SARTA Sign a Long-Term RNG Supply Agreement

Appleton, Wis., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy™, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, signed a long-term renewable natural gas (RNG) supply agreement with the Canton, Ohio-based Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), one of the nation’s leading low/no-emission public transit systems. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Energy will provide landfill-based RNG to SARTA’s fleet of 36 compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses.

“SARTA’s commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels sets an example for public transit systems across the country. We’re proud to partner with them on their RNG initiatives and pleased to help the agency achieve its decarbonization goals,” shared Scott Hanstedt, vice president of business development at U.S. Energy. “Through our network of 40+ RNG projects and our polyfuel portfolio, we’re able to provide fleets with supply security and comprehensive support—for any fuel type.”

In addition to its renewable natural gas-powered buses, SARTA also operates one of the largest fleets of hydrogen fuel cell-powered transit vehicles in the Western Hemisphere. Together the low/no-emission vehicles enable the system to significantly reduce emissions as it provides more than 2,000,000 rides per year to thousands of destinations in Stark County and beyond.

“Our drive to sustainability began more than a decade ago when we decided to replace our diesel buses with vehicles powered by clean CNG,” SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad said. “Our innovative partnership with U.S. Energy will literally fuel our ongoing efforts to make Stark County a healthier place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Through this supply agreement, SARTA’s annual RNG usage will displace the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 1,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars for one year or sequester the same amount of carbon as over 73,000 tree seedlings that are grown for 10 years.

U.S. Energy is supplying renewable and compressed natural gas as a transportation fuel at 50 of its owned and operated fueling stations as well as through 180+ third-party dispensing contracts. Pairing its project development expertise with its in-house trading floor, regulatory and compliance teams, and supply and marketing tenure, U.S. Energy is committed to providing tailored fueling plans and agreements for any fuel contract type. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over our 70-year tenure, we’ve diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, we partner with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. U.S. Energy's asset portfolio of more than 35 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and one forestry project helps our customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to Finding a Better Way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

About Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA)

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) was established in 1997 to meet the public transportation needs of Stark County, Ohio residents. SARTA provides more than 2.5 million rides annually to commuters, seniors, individuals with disabilities, students, and veterans through the system’s fixed routes, Proline, MedLine, veterans, and campus bus services. Along with providing safe, reliable, affordable transportation to destinations in Stark and beyond, SARTA is a nationally recognized leader in the use of transit technology. The system has received numerous awards for its clean energy initiatives which include the acquisition and deployment of one of the world’s largest fleets of hydrogen fuel powered-buses. To learn more please visit sartaonline.com.