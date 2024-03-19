Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Brings Leading Sericulture Expert from India for Launch of Spring Production Trials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs" or "the Company"), announces today that Dr. Nirmal Kumar, a globally recognized expert in sericulture, will join the Company’s Senior Management in Vietnam to supervise the start of the spring production trials and the launch of the BAM-1 hybrid.



Dr. Nirmal Kumar gained recognition as a leading authority in the breeding and rearing of silkworms through his 37 years of work at the Central Sericulture Research & Training Institute ("CSRTI") in India. He specializes in research, training, and testing of silkworm breeds, mulberry cultivation, and rearing technologies. Dr. Nirmal Kumar joined the Kraig Labs team as a senior consultant in November of 2023, bringing world-class expertise in silkworm breeding and commercial scale rearing to the Company.

Dr. Nirmal Kumar will join senior management to oversee operations and kick off the 2024 production season. He is tasked with reviewing the Company's production operations and that of its third party contract manufacturers. He will provide guidance and training to the team and oversee the rearing of the first generation of BAM-1 parent lines. He will also assist senior management in outlining the blueprints for the planned continued expansion of production capacity in Vietnam.

"Dr. Nirmal Kumar brings a wealth of firsthand knowledge and expertise. We are very excited to have him working side by side with our team as we mark this pivotal milestone for the commercialization of recombinant spider silk," said Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson.

