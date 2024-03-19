Applied Digital Among First Cloud Service Providers to Use New NVIDIA Blackwell Platform

Applied Digital to use the latest NVIDIA Blackwell platform-based GPUs for HPC applications, ensuring cutting-edge computing power for AI, machine learning, and graphics rendering.

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, announced today that it will be among the pioneering cloud service providers to use the latest NVIDIA Blackwell platform-based GPUs.

By leveraging its robust infrastructure and collaborations, Applied Digital plans to integrate NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPUs into its cloud offerings. The Company believes this move will empower customers with unparalleled computing power for intensive tasks such as AI, machine learning, and graphics rendering. Applied Digital’s next-generation data center campuses are engineered to host HPC/AI applications and offer lower-cost, high-efficiency alternatives to traditional data centers. This collaboration is a testament to Applied Digital’s commitment to technological innovation, providing its users access to state-of-the-art hardware and accelerating digital transformation across diverse industries.

The NVIDIA Blackwell-based GPUs enable organizations to build and run real-time inference on trillion-parameter large language models at 25x less cost and energy consumption than their predecessors. The platform features six transformative technologies for generative AI and accelerated computing.

“Applied Digital demonstrates a profound commitment to driving generative AI, showcasing a deep understanding of its transformative potential. By seamlessly integrating infrastructure, Applied breathes life into generative AI, recognizing the critical role of GPUs and supporting data center infrastructure in its advancement,” said Wes Cummins, CEO and Chairman of Applied Digital. “NVIDIA technologies epitomize innovation, empowering us to redefine the boundaries of computational excellence and drive unprecedented value for our customers.”



“Applied Digital, part of our NVIDIA Partner Network Cloud Partner program, will provide new NVIDIA Blackwell-based GPUs to enable breakthroughs in data processing, electronic design automation, and computer-aided drug design for their customers,” said Matt McGrigg, director of global business development for cloud partners at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Blackwell platform will help drive the continued development of generative AI for leading companies.”

Link to NVIDIA Press Release: https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-blackwell-platform-arrives-to-power-a-new-era-of-computing

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact