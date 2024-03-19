Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

Fort Lee, NJ, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming presentations for NXP800 and NXP900 at the upcoming 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting (2024 AACR), taking place from April 5th to April 10th in San Diego, California. Presentation details are below:

Abstract Title Poster Presentation Details NXP800 Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic evaluation of NXP800, a novel GCN2 activator, in a first in human clinical trial Session Title

First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 1



Session Date / Time

April 8th, 1:30 - 5:00 PM NXP800 Using acquired resistance to explore the mechanism of action of the integrated stress response/GCN2 activator NXP800 - a new developmental agent for platinum-resistant ARID1A mutant ovarian cancer Session Title

Cell Cycle, Transcription Regulation, and Anticancer Drug Action



Session Date / Time

April 7th, 1:30 - 5:00 PM NXP800 Discovery of ARID1A loss as a patient biomarker for NXP800 – a developmental activator of the integrated stress response (ISR) and inhibitor of the HSF1 pathway in ovarian cancer Session Title

Predictive Biomarkers 6



Session Date / Time

April 9th, 1:30 - 5:00 PM NXP800 A novel GCN2 kinase activator demonstrates therapeutic efficacy in preclinical PDX models of human cholangiocarcinoma Session Title

Novel Targets and Pathways



Session Date / Time

April 8th, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM NXP900 Src family kinase inhibition demonstrates antitumor activity in vitro and in patient-derived xenograft models of human cholangiocarcinoma Session Title

Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 1



Session Date / Time

April 7th, 1:30 - 5:00 PM NXP900 NXP900, a novel YES1/SRC kinase inhibitor in phase 1, demonstrates potent inhibition of proliferation in cell lines resistant to ALK and EGFR inhibitors Session Title

Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 1



Session Date / Time

April 7th, 1:30 - 5:00 PM

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently undergoing a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date for NXP800 and NXP900, the Phase 1a data generated for NXP800 and the timing and clinical expectations for the NXP800 Phase 1b study, including statements regarding NXP800's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, and potentially other cancer indications, and timing of and expectations for the Phase 1a study for NXP900. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

