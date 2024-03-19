Prosafe SE: Operational Update - March 2024

Fleet utilization for February 2024 was 55.9 percent.

Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia had utilization of 100 percent in February.

Safe Eurus had utilization of 91.3 percent in February due to a repair that was completed during the month.

Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work.

Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia are laid up in Norway pending future work





