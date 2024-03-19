Inuvo Launches Enhanced IntentKey Insights Dashboard

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by its proprietary IntentKey artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, has announced significant enhancements to its custom-designed, AI-powered Insights Dashboard, detailing target audience interests and campaign performance.



Inuvo’s AI was designed to solve the two biggest problems facing advertisers in a cookieless world: audience targeting and performance measurement. With this update, clients now have the information they need to make better decisions. The enhanced dashboard includes three key sections:

Funnel Overview: This added view illustrates how IntentKey clients build brand awareness to drive users down the conversion funnel over time. It highlights key metrics around brand affinity, site engagement, and conversion, showcasing the customer's path to purchase. These updates allow clients to better understand the differences between audiences at different stages across the marketing conversion funnel.

Model Insights: The interface already provides detailed analytics on audience insights, segments, concept drivers, AI-generated personas, television programming, and conversion likelihood by state. With the latest update, clients can now also see specifically which podcasts align with their audiences.

Performance Spend Analysis: The view instantly provides Inuvo clients the power to predictively measure the impact of campaigns across marketing tactics based on their KPIs. Uniquely, this feature now empowers clients to deploy and measure cookieless versus cookie-based tactics, a capability not available with vendors whose technology requires cookies to function. With advanced Media Mix Modeling (MMM), clients can easily and accurately compare the efficiency of different programmatic tactics across devices including IOS, where cookies are no longer present.

“We are excited to launch the next generation of our Insights Dashboard that arms our clients with unmatched transparency into the true drivers of their campaign performance,” said Inuvo SVP of IntentKey Products, Amir Bakhshaie. “By marrying IntentKey’s predictive AI with enhanced analytics, we can have more impactful conversations that help our clients' campaigns and businesses thrive."

The enhanced dashboard advances Inuvo’s mission of AI-powered audience discovery and delivery of actionable insights to drive performance. Going beyond standard dashboards, the IntentKey Insights Dashboard allows clients to make more informed decisions to boost acquisition and conversion. As one of the first to provide such comprehensive analytics in a cookie-free world, Inuvo is pioneering the future of advertising performance measurement.

Reporting from the IntentKey Insights Dashboard is available to all Inuvo clients. To learn more, visit inuvo.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

