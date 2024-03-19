IBN Announces First in Human Podcast Featuring Clene Inc. CEO Rob Etherington

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies with the investment community, today announces that Rob Etherington, President, Director and CEO of late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN), recently appeared on First in Human, a biotech-focused podcast featuring interviews with industry leaders and investors to learn about their journeys to in-human clinical trials.



The podcast, hosted by Vial EVP, Rich McCormick, is available for on-demand listening on First in Human by Vial.

During the interview, Etherington highlighted information about Clene’s work in the field of nanotechnology.

“For decades…the idea of a therapeutic elemental metal having some medicinal efficacy has been well understood. We at Clene had the idea to combine this with the mechanism of a nanotherapeutic, providing, at the atomic level, the ability to drive energy into the failing mitochondria that powers your and my brain. We had the idea to do that with a catalytically active nanotherapeutic suspension, which the patients drink daily.”

“We first completed some translational medicine work, whereby we were able to show that our drug taken orally got into the stomach then into the bloodstream and then across the blood brain barrier to drive the key bio energetic metabolites that you and I rely upon for energy… we were able to reverse the clock potentially by decades, in terms of key bioenergetic metabolites. We then proceeded into two amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) studies and one multiple sclerosis study, all of which have concluded in the past 18 months. These studies have shown the ability (of CNM-Au8®) to improve function, which can be translated as how to improve the way patients move and walk and talk and eat and chew and breathe.”

Throughout the interview, Etherington continued to detail Clene’s efforts in nanotechnology, discussing how this approach differentiates the company’s pipeline from traditional treatment options.

Learn more by listening to the full episode on First in Human by Vial.

