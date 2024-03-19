Flip Classroom Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2032 from $2.1 Billion in 2023, Driven by Growing Popularity of Personalized Learning and Online Education Communities

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flip Classroom Market Report by Product (Software, Hardware, Services), End-User (Higher Education, K-12), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flip (Flipped) classroom market size reached US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2032.



The increasing trend of digitization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing popularity of personalized learning among the masses and the development of online education communities, has significantly contributed to the demand for flipped classrooms.

Educational institutions are currently deploying flip learning programs as they enable enhanced interaction among students and teachers which helps instructors in effectively understanding the individual needs of each student.

Furthermore, they also allow easy understanding of any concept to the students who can access and download the lectures, usually stored in an online repository, and can rewind, pause and play them any number of times. Rising disposable income levels, increasing research and development (R&D) to improve the available educational facilities and technological innovations are also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D2L Corporation

Echo360 Inc.

Panopto Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Dell Inc.

Haiku Learning Systems Inc.

Mediacore

N2N Services Inc.

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

Saba Software Inc.

Schoology Inc.

TechSmith Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by End-User:

Higher Education

K-12

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

