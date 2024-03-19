Kvika banki hf.: Hugrún Sif Harðardóttir appointed internal auditor of Kvika banki hf.

Hugrún Sif Harðardóttir has been appointed internal auditor of Kvika banki hf. by the bank's Board of Directors and has commenced her duties.

Hugrún has been a valued member of Kvika's internal audit team since last autumn, previously serving as the deputy director of the internal audit department. With approximately 15 years of experience in the financial sector, she brings extensive expertise in internal auditing, operational risk management, and process optimization.

Prior to joining Kvika, Hugrún held positions in internal audit at Landsbankinn from 2021 to 2023 and at Arion banki from 2009 to 2021, where she specialized in internal audit, process optimization, and operational risk management. Additionally, she has a background in quality and information security management, having worked at ANZA and Teris.



Hugrún holds a Master of Science degree in Analysis, Design, and Management of Information Systems from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), awarded in 2005. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Reykjavík in 2002. Furthermore, she is certified as a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) in auditing information systems.

For further information please contact Magnús Þór Gylfason, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Relations, at magnus.gylfason@kvika.is

