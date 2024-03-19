JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplements for the following Sub-Funds will be updated on or about 02 April 2024:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Climate Change Solutions UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Green Social Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/etf-exclusion-policy-updates-en.pdf

Enquiries:



JPMorgan

David Brigstocke

07830 316102

