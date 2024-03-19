Rudy R. Miller Proffers a New Scholarship Program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the College of Business, Security and Intelligence, Prescott, Arizona Campus





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rudy R. Miller has awarded his first College of Business, Security and Intelligence (CBSI) scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, AZ, student, Haley Childress. Ms. Childress is a senior pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Global Security and Intelligence Studies, with minors in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies plus Psychology.

Embry-Riddle Prescott’s College of Business, Security and Intelligence represents the first comprehensive degree-granting college of its kind in the United States. CBSI focuses on the training of future business, security, and intelligence professionals, on both the national and international level. The College’s courses of study emphasize research in the fields of global business, international security, and global intelligence. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott Campus is a National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE CDE) institution.

Along with her studies and keeping a 4.0 GPA, Ms. Childress is an active member of the Security Industry Association. She is a member of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG, a youth club that teaches leadership, confidence, and citizenship) where she is responsible for coordinating fundraisers with the organization. When acting as leader, Haley raised money for charity, as well as donated needed items to a charity that worked towards getting homeless people back on their feet. Haley is the treasurer of Talonz Gaming Guild and is also on staff on the Guild’s discord server.

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO of The Miller Group and related entities, stated, “Ms. Childress is an extraordinary person with exceptional focus and intellectual acumen. Her proud parents are very supportive of her goals and objectives. In her freshman year of high school, she was given the opportunity to take Homeland Security as an elective course. In her sophomore year, she was taking community college courses that she was able to transfer to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. It’s a privilege to mentor her as she looks forward to a career with a United States government agency or private industry.

“I would like to thank Dr. Thomas Drape, dean of CBSI, Steve Bobinsky, executive director of philanthropy, and Alan Saquella, professor, for their time with me and Haley at the university.”

Haley Childress said, “When I received notification that I would be receiving the initial illustrious Rudy R. Miller CBSI Scholarship award, I was ecstatic. Then I was able to learn more about Mr. Miller, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is truly a high-energy, colorful individual with a tremendous background and expertise in numerous fields. His mentorship and faith in me will aid in my future opportunities.”

Alan Saquella, B.S., M.S. & (CPP) (CPE), professor, Global Security and Intelligence, commented, “I am delighted to highlight Haley Childress’s exceptional presence in my courses. She excelled in White Collar Crime and is currently showcasing her powers in both my Security Investigation and Interview Technique and Tactics courses. Haley not only embraces challenges, but surpasses my expectations. Her willingness to take risks reflects a commendable dedication to learning.”

Saquella continued, “I am particularly thrilled that she is the first recipient of this prestigious 2023 Rudy R. Miller College of Business, Security and Intelligence Scholarship. This major accomplishment underscores her commitment and potential for success in her field of her endeavors. I am immensely proud of Haley and know that she will achieve remarkable feats.”

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President, and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller’s biography, visit www.themillergroup.net.

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety, the Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP).

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 22 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Mr. Miller’s philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., an organization that honors veterans. Mr. Miller developed the aviation scholarship program process in 2018 on behalf of Tbird2 at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

