New Supervisory Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ and renewed Audit Committee





On 19 March, UAB Vilniaus prekyba, the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, adopted a decision to reduce the number of members of the Supervisory Board from five to three, and appointed for a new term of office of four years the new Supervisory Board members Nerijus Maknevičius, Matas Kasperavičius, and Paulius Mencas. The revoked Supervisory Board included Evelina Černienė, Nerijus Maknevičius, and Jurgita Šlekytė.







The composition of the Audit Committee of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB was also renewed by the decision of the sole shareholder. The new members of the Audit Committee were appointed: independent member Eglė Čiužaitė, who replaced Rasa Milašiūnienė, who submitted a resignation letter, and Matas Kasperavičius, who replaced Evelina Černienė. The new Audit Committee is composed of Irena Petruškevičienė, independent member and Chair of the Audit Committee, Eglė Čiužaitė, independent Member, and Matas Kasperavičius.







Additional Information







MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T-Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries and Poland.







MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.













Contact Person:

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

+370 666 21 780

Lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu



