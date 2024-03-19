Statkraft AS successfully places EUR 1 billion dual-tranche green bond

(Oslo, 19 March 2024) Today, Statkraft has issued a dual-tranche EUR 1 billion senior unsecured bond offering under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bonds mature in March 2032 and 2039 and pay a fixed coupon of 3.375% and 3.75% respectively and are expected to be rated A from S&P and A- from Fitch (both stable).

Both tranches were substantially oversubscribed, and more than 200 investors participated in the transaction.

An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft’ s Green Finance Framework.

Commenting on the issue, Anna Nord Bjercke, Chief Financial Officer, said;

"We are very pleased with the success of this bond issue. The interest shown by investors with combined books more than 5x covered and the competitive pricing demonstrates the international market’s confidence in Statkraft.”

Barclays, Nordea, DNB Markets, Danske Bank, UniCredit and Société Generale acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Statkraft will apply for the bonds to be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft’ s website:

https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

