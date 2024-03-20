Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Download photography from tonight’s episode –

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 19)

ELENA – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check Out ELENA’s Performance

MAT & MYM – Stunt

Quebec City, QC

Check Out MAT & MYM’s Performance

JAMES CHAPESKIE – Singer/Musician

Waterloo, ON

Check Out JAMES CHAPESKIE’s Performance

MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician

Carbonear, NL

Check Out MATTHEW COOPER’s Performance

YUVIN MARASINI – Singer/Musician

Ajax, ON

Check Out YUVIN MARASINI’s Performance

RORY VAN ULFT – Stunt

Ottawa, ON

Check Out RORY VAN ULFT’s Performance

ESSENCE WILLIAMS – Novelty

Glencoe, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

GREAT CANADIAN DUELING PIANOS – Novelty

Toronto, ON

Check Out GREAT CANADIAN DUELING PIANOS’ Performance

KIBRA & FORTUNE – Animal Act

Toronto, ON

Check Out KIBRA & FORTUNE’s Performance

LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act

Toronto, ON

Check Out LUKA & JENALYN’s Performance

MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act

Toronto, ON

Check Out MARK CLEARVIEW’s Performance

JORDON HO – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

Check Out JORDON HO’s Performance

PEPE – Comedy Act

Vaughan, ON

Check Out PEPE’s Performance

GORDON NEILL – Novelty

Toronto, ON

Check Out GORDON NEILL’s Performance

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedy Act

Edmonton, AB

Check Out STERLING V. SCOTT’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, March 26)

DUO DESIRE – Stunt

Las Vegas, Nevada

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DANA SCHIEMANN – Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act

Lyon, France

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician

Prince Albert, SK

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act

Halifax, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician



Moncton, NB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act

Charlottetown, PEI

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272