Participation notification by DME Advisors and DME Capital Management

Brussels, March 20, 2024, 08:30 CET - Regulated information
In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), DME Advisors and DME Capital Management recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 5%.
The notification, dated March 15, 2024, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 8, 2024
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: DME Advisors, LP and DME Capital Management, LP are controlled by DME Advisors GP, LLC. DME Advisors GP, LLC is controlled by David Einhorn.
- Additional information: DME Advisors, LP and DME Management LP are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|David Einhorn
|140 East 45th Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10023, USA
|DME Advisors GP, LLC
|Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
|DME Capital Management, LP
|Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
|DME Advisors, LP
|Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
