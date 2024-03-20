Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 12 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 March 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 March 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|61,200
|133,279,949
|13 March 2024
|3,100
|2,141.19
|6,637,689
|14 March 2024
|3,200
|2,152.94
|6,889,408
|15 March 2024
|3,300
|2,160.38
|7,129,254
|18 March 2024
|3,300
|2,147.70
|7,087,410
|19 March 2024
|3,200
|2,147.06
|6,870,592
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|77,300
|167,894,302
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 137,588 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 March 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
