ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 12 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

20 March 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 March 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]61,200 133,279,949
13 March 20243,1002,141.196,637,689
14 March 20243,2002,152.946,889,408
15 March 20243,3002,160.387,129,254
18 March 20243,3002,147.707,087,410
19 March 20243,2002,147.066,870,592
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)77,300 167,894,302

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 137,588 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 March 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-12_EN SE-2024-12_Transactions B shares