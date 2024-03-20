Pag Base Stock Market Size to Worth US$ 22.97 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% | CoherentMI

Burlingame, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Pag Base Stock Market was valued at US$ 13.49 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 22.97 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

The pag base stock market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. High-performance lubricants, which offer superior thermal and oxidative stability, as well as excellent lubricity, are in high demand due to their ability to enhance the performance and efficiency of machinery and engines.

Additionally, the growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency is also driving the demand for pag base stock. Pag base stock lubricants have excellent shear stability, low volatility, and high viscosity index, making them an ideal choice for boosting fuel economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, the expanding automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to fuel the demand for pag base stock. As the automotive industry continues to evolve with the introduction of electric vehicles and advanced engine technologies, the need for high-performance lubricants such as pag base stock will only increase.

Pag Base Stock Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 7.9% Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Nynas, Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Among Others. Segments Covered By Base Oil Type, By Application, By End Use Industry Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing Automotive Production

• Industrial Growth and Rising Process Automation

• Innovation and Development of New Grades

• Growth of Transportation and Logistics Restraints & Challenges • Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

• Decline in Automotive Production

• Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles





Key Market Takeaways:

The pag base stock market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing application of base oil in the industrial sector.





during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing application of base oil in the industrial sector. In the application segment, industrial oil is expected to dominate, reflecting the high demand from various industries.





North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, primarily due to the presence of key players and the extensive usage of industrial oil in the region.





In addition to ExxonMobil, Shell, and Chevron, other major players operating in the market include Calumet Specialty Products Partners, HollyFrontier, and Petrobras. These key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches to expand their market presence and cater to the growing demand.





Market Trends:

Shift towards synthetic lubricants: There is a notable shift in the market towards synthetic lubricants, including pag base stock. Synthetic lubricants offer superior performance, longer service life, and better protection against wear and tear compared to conventional mineral-based lubricants. This trend is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced machinery and equipment in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Rising demand from the automotive sector: The automotive sector is a major consumer of pag base stock, and the growing demand for vehicles, particularly in developing economies, is expected to drive market growth. The increasing vehicle production, coupled with the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, is creating significant opportunities for pag base stock manufacturers. These lubricants are essential for ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of automotive engines and components.

Recent development:

In March 2022, ExxonMobil introduced the ECH 50 synthetic base stock, a high performance Group III base stock designed for demanding applications such as electric car gearbox fluids.





In January 2021, Chevron introduced a new line of Group II + baset stocks that have received ISOCLEAN certification.





Read the complete market research report, "Pag Base Stock Market, By Base Oil Type, By Application, By End Use Industry, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

Growing Demand for Automotive Oil in the Pag Base Stock Market

The automotive oil segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the pag base stock market. The increasing demand for automotive oil can be attributed to the growing automotive industry and the need for high-performance lubricants. Automotive oil is used in various vehicles to reduce friction, enhance engine performance, and prolong engine life.

According to industry reports, the automotive industry is witnessing significant growth, especially in developing countries. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing vehicle ownership are driving the demand for automotive oil. Moreover, the advancements in automotive technology, such as the development of electric vehicles, are also creating opportunities for the automotive oil market.

Increasing Application of Base Oil in the Industrial Sector

The industrial oil segment is expected to witness significant growth in the pag base stock market. Industrial oil is widely used in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and marine, for lubrication and cooling purposes. It helps in reducing friction, heat, and wear in machinery and equipment, thereby ensuring smooth operations and prolonging their lifespan.

With the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development across the globe, the demand for industrial oils is increasing. The growing manufacturing sector, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the adoption of industrial oil. Additionally, the demand for high-performance lubricants in the construction and marine industries further contributes to the growth of the industrial oil segment in the pag base stock market.

In conclusion, the pag base stock market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the automotive oil and industrial oil segments. The increasing demand for automotive oil in the automotive industry and the growing application of base oil in various industrial sectors are driving the market's growth. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the market, and key players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Chevron are actively involved in maintaining their market position through research and development and strategic initiatives.

Pag Base Stock Market Segmentation:

By Base Oil Type Group I Group II Group III Group IV Group V

By Application Automotive Oil Industrial Oil Hydraulic Oil Grease Metalworking Fluid Others (Process Oil, Marine Oil etc.)

By End-Use Industry Automotive Industrial Construction Marine Others (mining, textile etc.)





Get your copy of this exclusive research report now @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/pag-base-stock-market/buyNow

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Pag Base Stock Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Pag Base Stock Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Pag Base Stock Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Pag Base Stock Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the Pag Base Stock Market? What is the projected CAGR of the Pag Base Stock Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

India Aroma Chemicals Market is Segmented By Product Type (Adaptive Dresses, Adaptive Tops & Pants), By End-User (Geriatric Population, Disabled Adults & Children). The report offers the value (in USD million) for the above-mentioned segments.

Specality Cement Market is Segmented By Product (Single Axis, Dual Axis, and Azimuth-altitude dual axis), By Application (Utility, Commercial, and Residential), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Silver Nanoparticles Market is Segmented By Product Type (Nano Powder, Nano Suspension/Emulsion, Nano Particles, Nano Wires, and Nano Rods), By End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Water Treatment, Cosmetics, and Automotive), By Synthesis Method (Chemical Reduction, Electrochemical Techniques, Sol-Gel Process, Microwave Synthesis, and Biological Synthesis), By Application (Antimicrobial & Anti-Bacterial, Conductive Inks & Coatings, Textiles & Apparel, Food & Agriculture, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Optics, and Catalysis), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.