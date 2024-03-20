Nusano to Present Isotope Production Capabilities and Commercialization Plans at 7th Theranostics World Congress

VALENCIA, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, will present at the 7th Theranostics World Congress taking place March 22-24, 2024, in Santiago, Chile.

Greg Moffitt, Nusano Director of Target Development, will provide an overview of the company’s proprietary radioisotope production platform on Sunday, March 24. He will discuss Nusano’s plans to supply commercial-scale lutetium-177 beginning in early 2025 and to make the short-lived radioisotope, astatine-211, viable for therapeutic use. The company presentation is available in advance of the conference at Nusano.com. Nusano leadership will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with conference attendees. To request a meeting, please email info@nusano.com.

“Nusano is bringing our commercial-scale, proprietary technology online to support cancer patients, stabilize supply chains and enable innovation,” said Greg Moffitt, Director of Target Development at Nusano. “We are on track to provide lutetium-177 and actinium-225 in 2025 and look forward to driving the next wave of radiotherapeutics by delivering abundant supplies of a wide variety highly promising radioisotopes.”





What: Company Presentation Who: Greg Moffitt, Director of Target Development When: Sunday, March 24, 2024

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM Chile Summer Time (UTC/GMT -3 hours) Where: W Hotel Santiago

Industry Session V: At-211 Industrials Within the World Astatine Community



Nusano will complete construction of its 190,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in West Valley City, Utah later this year and begin commercial production in early 2025. The facility will house Nusano’s proprietary platform capable of unprecedented production capacity and versatility that allows the company to produce more than 25 radioisotopes, including up to 12 simultaneously. This novel and unique capability will give Nusano the flexibility to scale radioisotope production levels in real-time to service existing therapeutic and developmental needs, and to support emerging industry demand.

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

