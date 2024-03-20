Treatment AI Passes Medical School Clinical Exam with 92% Success Rate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is pleased to announce that it’s AI medical information support platform was used in the “Objective Structured Clinical Examination” (“OSCE”), a standard clinical exam of diagnostic aptitude at medical and nursing schools, passing the exam with a 92% success rate.



Treatment gave a third-year non-medical college student the Treatment mobile app and had them join a class of third-year medical school students taking their annual clinical exam. The OSCE exam is a standard exam given at medical, nursing and other professional healthcare schools. They are integral in medical education, as they allow a student to practice and demonstrate clinical diagnostic skills in an artificial medical scenario. During the exam, students enter an exam room to assess an actor who has been instructed on imitating a patient with a specific disease. Passing the OSCE is a national requirement for graduation in 57 countries worldwide (including US, Canada and United Kingdom) for medical and nursing students.

In this case, Treatment gave the student its Treatment AI mobile app and sent them in to examine 12 'simulated' patients. The student used the app to ask the patient questions, then left the room and wrote a clinical note summarizing the findings and suggesting the most likely possible diagnoses. The college student, with no previous medical training, entered the simulated patient's age, sex, and initial symptom, and followed the prompts to complete an individualized assessment.The student then used the information summarized by the application to write a medical note describing the history, exam, recommended labs, and diagnoses. The student passed the exam, getting 11 of 12 “1st most likely” diagnoses correct. This included the student successfully making a variety of complex diagnoses including colon cancer, appendicitis, acute myocardial infarction, diabetes, and patellar tendonitis.

Dr. Kevin Peterson, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer stated “The ability of the AI software to identify the pertinent positives and negatives, together with physical exam findings, and turn them into a precise description and reasoned differential diagnoses was remarkable. This is an AI tool that any medical professional can use in their pocket.”

Dr. Essam Hamza, MD, CEO of Treatment.com AI added “We are extremely excited with the power and accuracy of our AI Medical diagnostic engine and the faith medical schools have in utilizing it, for testing and training the medical professionals of tomorrow. This underlying software is also the foundation of new products we are planning to launch in the healthcare marketplace later this year, in our mission to dramatically disrupt how healthcare is delivered worldwide”

Treatment.com AI provides solutions for medical education and clinical information support. The Medical Education Suite (MES) provides case-based clinical decision making testing, grading and remedial action support for the next generation of healthcare professionals. The goals for MES are to enable better performance for Medical School students in their national exams (including OSCE) and for Schools, to reduce administration and exam creation costs, as well as minimizing valuable time for faculty in administering and grading exams.

