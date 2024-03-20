TRULY® HARD SELTZER BRINGS GOOD VIBES TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH THE NATIONAL LAUNCH OF TRULY® TEQUILA SODA

BOSTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to be transported to your favorite vacation with every sip of Truly Hard Seltzer’s latest creation. With one-part classic tequila fun, one-part hard seltzer refreshment and a couple healthy dashes of Truly innovation comes the brand's newest spirits-based seltzer: Truly Tequila Soda. Made with real fruit juice, crisp sparking water and premium Tequila Blanco, Truly Tequila Soda brings a fresh twist to the rapidly growing tequila and ready-to-drink spaces.

Following its well-received regional rollout in 2023, Truly Tequila Soda is now set to capture hearts and tastebuds nationwide. Truly fans can instantly unlock vacation vibes no matter the occasion with four delicious flavors, including:

Lime: This classic tequila soda style includes zesty lime and floral tequila for a clean finish.

Grapefruit: Tart grapefruit delivers a light and refreshing take on a traditional Paloma cocktail.

Watermelon: Fresh watermelon with a hint of kiwi for a smooth, easy taste.

Pineapple Guava: Juicy pineapple blends with exotic guava to deliver tropical paradise in a can.

Packaged in sleek 12 oz. slim cans wrapped with refreshing fruit and bright, eye-catching graphics, each flavor is crafted to offer a light, refreshing taste experience with 5% ABV and 110 calories while naturally gluten-free. The Truly Tequila Soda lineup has something for everyone with a mix of classic flavors like Lime and Grapefruit and fresh twists like Watermelon and Pineapple Guava.

“As an original innovator in the hard seltzer space, we’re constantly looking to delight our drinkers in new ways,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. “Last year, lucky test markets received a first taste of Truly Tequila Soda and we’re thrilled to share it with drinkers everywhere and invite them to take a ‘tequilacation’ with every sip.”

Truly Tequila Soda is available now in an 8-pack variety of all four flavors (MSRP $17.99 - $19.99), plus 4-packs of Lime and Pineapple Guava single flavors (MSRP $9.99 - $11.99).

For more information and where to buy, follow Truly on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com. As always, please drink responsibly.



About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda before introducing Truly Tequila Soda to test markets in 2023. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.



About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

