Alation Appoints Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced the appointment of Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors. She brings more than 30 years of experience scaling AI, cloud, and SaaS companies globally. Wassenaar currently sits on the Board of Directors at Arista Networks, Forrester Research, JFrog, and Rubrik, and previously held key leadership positions at Accenture, Puppet, New Relic, and VMWare.



"My experience scaling B2B enterprise SaaS companies from $100 million to over $500 million in annual recurring revenue aligns perfectly with Alation’s growth trajectory,” said Yvonne Wassenaar . “As the leading data intelligence company, Alation empowers enterprises to build trusted data sources and win in the AI era. Building trusted AI will only become more important over time, and I look forward to working with the board and executive team on Alation’s next phase of growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Yvonne Wassenaar to our Board of Directors,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation. “A renowned AI, cloud, and enterprise software leader, Yvonne is a seasoned leader who bridges technical acumen with incredible business judgment. Her expertise will be key to Alation’s sustained growth and success and in expanding our role to enable organizations to monetize AI and unlock insights."

Wassenaar brings a wealth of experience in driving company transformations toward accelerated growth and successful IPOs, and she specializes in unlocking new opportunities for organic and inorganic expansion. Her achievements have earned her recognition as a Silicon Valley Woman of Influence, inclusion in the Boardlist’s Top 20, the SF Business Times Public Company CIO Award, and designation as a WSJ Woman of Note. She has also been a Board Trustee at Harvey Mudd College since January 2016 and joined the Anderson School of Management’s Easton Center Board at UCLA in 2022. Yvonne holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a specialization in computing from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA in strategy and operations from the UCLA Anderson School of Business.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , and data governance . More than 550 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com .