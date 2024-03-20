RAPID + TCT Sets Strategic Direction, Releases Schedule for 2024-26 Events

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, and the UK-based Rapid News Publications Ltd are announcing a strategy for their premier, annual additive manufacturing (AM) event, RAPID + TCT, centered around a collaboration model and focused on expanding key industries and strategic partnerships in order to grow and accelerate awareness and adoption of AM in key geographies in North America.



“RAPID + TCT is built on a foundation of collaboration and counts on strategic partners like America Makes, AMUG, ARMI, ASTM, RSNA, SAE, Women in 3D Printing and many others to ensure that the industry continues to grow from their collective contributions,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME executive director and CEO. “This openness largely stems from SME’s key position as a mission-driven nonprofit organization. This major collaboration isn’t possible without the people behind it, whether that’s industry partners, trusted event advisors, or our dedicated community of volunteers.”

SME has created a strategic roadmap for the continued growth of additive manufacturing adoption, building a path for the future of the technology. RAPID + TCT has always been, and continues to be, at the forefront of AM innovation, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and hosting the most influential players sharing unmatched insights and real-life applications on North America’s main stage for AM.

The locations for the next three editions of RAPID + TCT include the 34th edition in Los Angeles on June 25-27 this year, and the 2025 event will return to Detroit on April 8-10, 2025, in conjunction with SAE International’s World Congress Experience (WCX) and SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing event for the aerospace and defense manufacturing industry. In 2026, RAPID + TCT will take place April 14-16 in Boston for the first time at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

“It’s important that we signpost to the industry what our plans are,” said Duncan Wood, Rapid News Group CEO. “To increase adoption of AM, which is our joint mission, then you need to go to places you haven’t been before. It’s exciting and offers us the ability to regenerate a new and exciting event with different attendees every year as we move to new cities.”

2024 Event in Los Angeles Celebrates AM Innovation

This year’s event at the Los Angeles Convention Center marks the first time in nearly a decade that RAPID + TCT has visited the West Coast. “Over 400 exhibitors will be on the exhibit floor in addition to the highest-quality technical conference the event has seen. This year’s event showcases exclusive programs including an executive keynote series and a Hollywood Showcase, highlighting Southern California's integration of AM technologies across aerospace, defense, and other sectors,” said Willig.

“There’s not been a major additive manufacturing event on the West Coast since 2015. I believe there's pent-up demand for RAPID + TCT in LA. Think about how many people have new jobs or started new careers who want to learn about this technology. We're excited to bring the premier AM event back to Southern California,” said Wood.

RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit

In 2025, the event returns to Detroit, the home of SME and North America’s automotive legacy. SME has a long history of collaboration and 2025 will see two significant co-locations. The event will be held with both SAE’s WCX and AeroDef, bringing new audiences from both the automotive and aerospace sectors.

“WCX is North America’s largest technical mobility event, providing an unmatched opportunity to see all the moving parts in today’s mobility industry — and the groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the next phase,” said Willig. “Since its inception in 2011, AeroDef’s mission has always been to foster innovation across aerospace and defense manufacturing to reduce costs, expedite production times and maintain manufacturing competitiveness. It was created in partnership, and with direction from the leading OEMs and government agencies in the U.S., so with this co-location, we will showcase AM to this fast-moving sector.”

RAPID + TCT Heads to Key East Coast Market in 2026

RAPID + TCT makes its way to Boston in 2026, spotlighting AM in a thriving market that embodies today's fastest-growing sectors including life sciences, technology, and medical fields. Boston is an innovation hub for cutting-edge advancements in 3D printing technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning.

“It’s been one of the most requested cities from our exhibitors, attendees and conference delegates for many years. Boston and the surrounding area have a rich heritage in AM, in research, in technology development and in use cases. Our partners and exhibitors look to the city and surrounding area as fresh playing fields for creating awareness and increasing AM adoption,” said Wood.

For more details about this year’s edition of RAPID + TCT, visit rapid3devent.com . Additional details about the 2025 and 2026 editions of RAPID + TCT, including information for exhibitors, will be available soon.

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.co m ) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

