Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2024

We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Urbo Bankas UAB for 2024 (office address: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 20 March 2024 (please see the attached documents).
For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt
Attachments
- 1. URBO išvada 2023 EN
- Allocation of profit for 2023_EN_
- Articles of Association EN
- Resoliutions EN
- uaburbobankas-2023-12-31-en