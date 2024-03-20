ibex Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it was named a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award by the Business Intelligence Group. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.



“We are extremely proud to receive the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for our Wave iX platform, which empowers our agents to deliver the best customer experience for top brands around the world,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing the CX landscape, and ibex is leading the way with innovative AI-powered solutions that optimize digital-first CX and Employee Experience (EX). Leveraging our new AI-powered Wave iX solution suite, our agents are able to respond to customer needs in real-time and provide more personalized customer service, which increases customer satisfaction and profitability while reducing the overall cost to serve for our clients. The best EX equals the best CX.”

Wave iX is an AI-driven digital-first CX and EX solution suite that seamlessly integrates with ibex’s cutting-edge CX platform. It facilitates advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent customer and brand interactions, cultivating stronger, more profitable customer relationships. Wave iX spans design, execution, and business insights to provide authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey. Explore ibex’s revolutionary AI-powered Wave iX suite of solutions here .

“We are truly honored to recognize ibex with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

