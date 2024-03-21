Insights for CISOs: 2023 Annual Compendium and Main Cybersecurity Trends for 2024

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs: 2023 Annual Compendium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As in the previous years, the threat landscape and nature of cyber attacks evolved rapidly in 2023. Changing enterprise and working trends that kickstarted with the pandemic continued to bring complexity, operational challenges, and security concerns for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) throughout 2023.

The study was developed to help CISOs in every industry understand the key issues relating to a range of security solutions. Takeaways from this compendium will help organizations determine which solutions most closely meet their business needs and provide practical insight to support vendor selection.

The compendium features:

Practical advice to enhance the security posture and select vendors

Key trends and developments across several security solution areas

An understanding of the threat landscape and vulnerabilities organizations are exposed to

Main cybersecurity trends for 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem

Cybersecurity Solutions in the Compendium

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Key Trends

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market: Insights and Recommendations

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Key Competitors

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Trends to Watch in 2024

Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)

Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market

Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Key Trends

Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market: Insights and Recommendations

Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Key Competitors

Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Trends to Watch in 2024

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry

Endpoint Security: Key Competitors

Endpoint Security: Trends to Watch in 2024

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Extended Detection and Response: Definition

Different Approaches to the Extended Detection and Response

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Extended Detection and Response Industry

Extended Detection and Response: Key Competitors

Extended Detection and Response: Trends to Watch in 2024

External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM)

External Risk Mitigation and Management: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the External Risk Mitigation and Management Industry

Making Sense of External Risk Mitigation and Management

External Risk Mitigation and Management: Key Competitors

External Risk Mitigation and Management: Trends to Watch in 2024

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP)

Fraud Detection and Prevention: Definition

Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions*

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry

Fraud Detection and Prevention: Key Competitors

Fraud Detection and Prevention: Trends to Watch in 2024

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Managed Detection and Response: Definition

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Detection and Response Industry

Managed Detection and Response: Key Competitors

Managed Detection and Response: Trends to Watch in 2024

Network Access Control (NAC)

Network Access Control: Definition

Core Network Access Control Features and Functions

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Access Control Industry

Network Access Control - Key Competitors

Network Access Control: Trends to Watch in 2024

Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)

Next-generation Firewall: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Firewall Industry

Next-generation Firewall: Key Competitors

Next-generation Firewall: Trends to Watch in 2024

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

SaaS Security Posture Management: Definition

Data Security Posture Management: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management Market

SaaS Security Posture Management: Key Competitors

Data Security Posture Management: Key Competitors

SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management Market: Insights and Recommendations

SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management: Trends to Watch in 2024

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Secure Access Service Edge: Definition

Secure Access Service Edge: Key Trends

Secure Access Service Edge: Insights and Recommendations

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry

Secure Access Service Edge: Key Competitors

Secure Access Service Edge: Trends to Watch in 2024

Security Service Edge (SSE)

Secure Service Edge: Definition

Secure Service Edge Use Cases

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry

Secure Service Edge: Key Competitors

Secure Service Edge: Trends to Watch in 2024

Security Orchestration and Automation Response (SOAR)

Security Orchestration and Automation Response: Definition

Benefits of Security Orchestration and Automation Response Solutions

Security Orchestration and Automation Response: Key Competitors

Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS)

Software Supply Chain Security: Definition

Software Supply Chain Security Market: Insights and Recommendations

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Market

Software Supply Chain Security: Key Competitors

Software Supply Chain Security: Trends to Watch in 2024

Vulnerability Management (VM)

Vulnerability Management: Definition

Top 5 Must-have Capabilities in Vulnerability Management Tools

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Market

Vulnerability Management: Key Competitors

Vulnerability Management: Trends to Watch in 2024

Holistic Web Protection Platform (HWPP)

Holistic Web Protection Platform: Definition

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Holistic Web Protection Platform Industry

Holistic Web Protection Platforms: Key Competitors

Holistic Web Protection Platforms: Trends to Watch in 2024

