Advancements in Contact Center Workforce Optimization Worldwide - Innovation Powered by AI Is Accelerating Contact Center Growth Opportunities

The report defines workforce optimization (WFO) as a strategy to integrate disparate contact center workforce applications, monitor and analyze customer and agent interactions, and automate processes to optimize resources. WFO is an important segment of the contact center industry because it drives performance, agent engagement, and an improved customer experience (CX).

Improving employee experience (EX) is a critical part of a WFO strategy. This has been a longstanding effort within customer care because the contact center industry has traditionally had high employee turnover (agent churn). Efforts are well underway to address churn for multiple reasons, including the cost of replacing and training agents, the loss of more seasoned, knowledgeable agents (and that knowledge with them), and the direct impact that unhappy agents can have on customer interactions.

Inclusive to WFO are complementary functions under a smaller umbrella of workforce engagement management (WEM) that focus on recruitment, onboarding, evaluating, training, coaching, and motivating the workforce, which is critical in WFO strategies.

WEM is a broad category that embraces both mindsets and solution sets. The mindset springs from the realization that EX and CX are equally important and interdependent - all areas of the contact center impact WEM. This includes enhancements to self-service channels that deflect live agent interactions or reduce agent effort during more complex calls to improve agent engagement.

WFO improvements are rapidly accelerating, particularly through the infusion of AI technologies. For instance, myriad solution providers are marketing virtual agent assist bots that construct real-time transcriptions and perform analytics to guide agents during interactions and create post-call summaries. These same tools can also automatically pinpoint training and coaching opportunities in real time. Gamification, which was previously generally thought of as a nice-to-have feature, has grown in capabilities and popularity due to its demonstrable benefits inside and outside the contact center with a solid return on investment (ROI).

This insight details the trends and innovations that are impacting contact center WFO today, particularly through the use of AI technologies. It outlines growth opportunities that solution providers can attain by taking advantage of maturing technologies and enterprise market needs. It also lays out a sampling of solution provider use cases that are having an impact on WFO.

Company Coverage:

Calabrio

CallMiner

Cisco

NICE

Verint

Zenarate

Zoho

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

The State of the Workforce Optimization Market - 2024

The Workforce Optimization Market

Workforce Engagement Growth Environment

2023 Global Contact Center Survey Results/Methodology

Customer Research Methodology and Respondent Profile

Top Goals: Why Organizational Objectives Contrast Contact Center Objectives

Employee Engagement Initiatives Can Reduce Attrition

NTT 2023 Global Customer Experience Report: WFO Key Findings

Employee Net Promotor Scores (eNPS) Are Significantly Higher when Engagement Initiatives and the Right Solutions are in Place

Analytics on Quality Monitoring and Performance Management Is a Top Investment for Employee Engagement

Advancements and Investments in WFO Technology

The Stages of an Employee Life Cycle

From Filling Agent Seats to Quality Hires: Insuring Best Fit and Reducing Churn through AI and Automation

Solutions Spotlight: Verint Intelligent Interviewing

Solutions Spotlight: Zenarate AI Coach Agent Development Platform

Solutions Spotlight: Zenarate AI Coach - Deeper Dive

Solutions Spotlight: Zoho Recruit

AI-Powered Employee Assistance

Solutions Spotlight: Cisco AI Assistant

Forecasting and Scheduling in the Age of Digital Transformation

Solutions Spotlight: NICE True to Interval (TTI) Analytics

Solution Provider Examples

Calabrio

CallMiner

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Workforce Optimization Growth Drivers

Workforce Optimization Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Achieving the Optimal Mix of Live and Virtual Assistance

Growth Opportunity 2: Using AI to Optimize the Agent Life Cycle



