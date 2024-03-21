Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

21 March 2024

Notification no. 25/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Attachments

Appendix - Stephan Engels - transferred Appendix - Magnus Agustsson - transferred Appendix - Karsten Breum - transferred Appendix - Frans Woelders - transferred Appendix - Carsten Egeriis - transferred

