Capstreet-backed Informativ Names Scott Rosenberg as Chief Financial Officer

FRISCO, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ (“Informativ” or the “Company”), a provider of compliance solutions, credit reporting and data enrichment to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced that Scott Rosenberg has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



Prior to joining Informativ, Mr. Rosenberg served as CFO at a range of companies including A-Lign Compliance and Security, a private equity-backed professional services business; Vector Solutions, a high growth SaaS-based platform business focused on training and risk management solutions; Kabbage, a fintech firm; and eBay. He holds a B.S. in Finance and Management from Long Island University and an MBA from American University.

“Scott has a long history of developing and executing business strategies, and of scaling hyper-growth businesses,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “We believe his strong financial and operating experience, combined with his strategic vision, makes him an excellent addition to the Informativ team, and we are delighted to welcome him.”

“I’m excited to join Informativ at this inflection point in the Company’s development,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “I am confident that together with the Company’s leadership team, we will find new ways to drive the Company’s growth, continue to offer innovative solutions and enhance the customer experience.”

“Informativ continues to strengthen its executive bench with each new appointment, and we look forward to the contributions Scott will make towards the Company’s growth trajectory,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Operating Executive Group at Capstreet and Executive Chair at Informativ.

About Informativ

Informativ, which brings together Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers compliance solutions, credit reporting, and data enrichment to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ’s products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

