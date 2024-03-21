GXO Appoints Kristine Kubacki as Chief Strategy Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Kristine Kubacki as Chief Strategy Officer, effective April 1. Kubacki will be responsible for identifying and evaluating growth and market expansion opportunities, helping set long-term strategy, advising on capital structure and capital allocation, and developing and articulating GXO’s corporate strategy for delivering outstanding value and performance to shareholders and the investment community. The role will report to CFO Baris Oran.



Kubacki has two decades of experience in Investor Relations and as a sell-side analyst with a deep understanding of global industrial, logistics and transportation sectors. Most recently, Kubacki served as Vice President of Investor Relations at the Wabtec Corporation, a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail.

“Kristine brings a deep understanding of our industry and the critical role we play within global supply chains,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO. “As we execute our long-term growth strategy, she is well positioned to deepen understanding among investors of the value a scaled, pure-play contract logistics provider can deliver and the market forces propelling our growth.”

Prior to Wabtec, Kubacki served as executive director and senior analyst for the transportation, logistics and equipment sector at Mizuho and held equity research roles at CLSA Americas, Avondale Partners and A.G. Edward & Sons. She began her career as a Supply Chain Manager for Procter & Gamble with positions in operations management, process design and supply chain management.

Kubacki holds a master’s degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Washington University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Webster University. Kubacki will be based in Greenwich, CT.

