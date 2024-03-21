Dyadic to Attend Future Food Tech Event March 21 – 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California

JUPITER, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, and alternative proteins for food, nutrition and wellness, today announced that Joseph Hazelton, Chief Business Officer and Doug Pace, Executive Vice President of Business Development will be attending the Future Food-Tech “Innovation & Investment from Farm to Fork” event March 21 – 22, 2024 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis in California.



Dyadic will be showcasing its Dapibus™ Microbial Expression System and providing updates on the progress of current products under development within its alternative proteins business unit. We believe this system holds promise for revolutionizing protein expression and production in various industries, including food, nutrition, and healthcare.

Moreover, Dyadic has recently entered into a co-marketing partnership with Biftek, Inc. (“Biftek”). This partnership aims to promote Biftek's patent-pending animal-free growth medium supplement, designed to reduce the costs associated with expensive culture media components such as bovine albumin. Under the terms of the partnership, Dyadic will provide promotional support for Biftek's growth media supplement. In return, Dyadic will receive a percentage of all net sales generated by Biftek for the supplement.

“We are excited to be attending the Future Food-Tech conference this week to highlight the progress of Dyadic’s expanding pipeline of cell culture media and alternative protein products,” said Joe Hazelton, Dyadic's Chief Business Officer. “We believe the Dapibus™ system coupled with our industrial heritage for producing affordable recombinant products at large scales will reduce the costs of the most expensive components of cell culture media such as transferrin and bovine albumin. Our partnership with Biftek augments our ability to further reduce the costs of media and this collaboration underscores Dyadic's commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the biotechnology and alternative proteins space while also leveraging strategic partnerships to drive mutual growth and success,” added Hazelton.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with our management members at Future Food Tech in San Francisco, please contact Heidi Zosiak at hzosiak@dyadic.com or stop by the Dyadic International, Inc. booth (#20).

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health.

Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the Dapibus™ filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit www.dyadic.com.

About Biftek, Inc.

Founded on the cutting-edge of biotechnology, Biftek, Inc. is at the forefront of revolutionizing the cultured meat industry. As a pioneering entity, Biftek’s core mission is to innovate and produce advanced growth medium supplements that will make cultured meat not just a possibility, but a financially accessible reality for consumers worldwide. Biftek’s unique selling proposition lies in our proprietary microorganism-based medium supplement. This breakthrough product is meticulously engineered to be completely free of fetal-bovine-serum (FBS) and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), setting a new benchmark in the field of cultured meat production.

At Biftek, Inc., we are driven by the vision to redefine what is achievable in the cultured meat sector. Our innovative approach allows us to sidestep the ethical, environmental, and health-related concerns associated with traditional animal farming and meat production methods. By eliminating the need for FBS and GMOs, our technology not only ensures a more ethical and sustainable approach to meat production but also significantly reduces the costs associated with cultured meat production.

For more information about Biftek, Inc. and our contributions to the cultured meat industry, please visit www.biftek.co.

