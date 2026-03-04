Dyadic and Fermbox Bio Launch First Product Under Expanded Collaboration: Animal-Origin-Free Recombinant DNase I (RNase-Free)

JUPITER, Fla. and BENGALURU, India, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for life science, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial uses, and Fermbox Bio (“Fermbox”), a biotech research and manufacturing company developing sustainable bio-based products through precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology tools, today announced the commercial launch of animal-origin-free Recombinant DNase I (RNase-free). This represents the first commercialized product under the companies expanded collaboration announced in 2025 and marks another step in Dyadic’s accelerating transition from platform development to commercial product expansion and recurring revenue growth.

Produced using Dyadic’s proprietary high-yield fungal microbial expression platforms and Fermbox Bio’s scale-up and biomanufacturing capabilities, Recombinant DNase I (RNase-free) is currently available in research grade with a cGMP-grade version in development to support biopharmaceutical manufacturing and cell and gene therapy applications.

“Launching animal-origin-free Recombinant DNase I marks an important first step in translating our expanded collaboration with Fermbox Bio into commercial products,” said Joe Hazelton, President & COO of Dyadic Applied BioSolutions. “This milestone demonstrates the strength of our microbial expression platforms and our shared ability to bring high-quality, scalable recombinant enzymes and proteins to research and biomanufacturing customers worldwide.”

Recombinant DNase I (RNase-free) is an endonuclease enzyme used for nucleic-acid clean-up and sample preparation workflows where residual DNA can interfere with analytical results. Its RNase-free specification supports RNA integrity in sensitive RNA workflows across biological research, biotechnology, and molecular diagnostics.

DNase I (RNase-free) is a strategically important enzyme and the first in a planned series of recombinant enzymes and proteins expected to be commercially introduced throughout 2026.

Planned pipeline products under the collaboration include recombinant α-lactalbumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant human FGF-2, recombinant human lactoferrin, and additional recombinant proteins expressed using Dyadic’s fungal microbial platforms. The initial portfolio targets high-demand segments in cell culture media, media supplementation, and molecular biology reagents, supporting applications such as cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine and monoclonal antibody manufacturing, regenerative medicine, and advanced biologics development.

Under the collaboration framework, Dyadic provides its fungal microbial expression platforms, production strains, and development support, while Fermbox Bio leads downstream process development, scale-up, and manufacturing. The companies are aligned on global commercialization to serve research and biomanufacturing customers worldwide.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com

About Fermbox Bio

Fermbox Bio is a biotechnology research and manufacturing company based in India with a subsidiary in the USA. The company develops sustainable bio-based products using precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology. For more information about Fermbox Bio, please visit www.fermbox.bio

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic’s clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic’s research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic’s history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic’s capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic’s reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic’s dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic’s ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic’s actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic’s expectations.

