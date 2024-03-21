Collective Audience Signs Sports & News Talk Media Leader, Genesis Communications

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has signed Genesis Communications, the Tampa Bay-based radio sports and news talk leader as a new publishing partner on AudienceDesk™ powered by AudienceCloud™.



Genesis’ popular radio stations, SportsTalk Florida and NewsTalk Florida, cover a population of more than 6 million across western Florida. Associated ad-driven website properties include SportsTalkFlorida.com and NewsTalkFlorida.com, along with their social media presence across X, Facebook and YouTube.

Genesis’ media properties provide a digital connection for local and national sports content, commentary and breaking news. Recognized by Google as an official news source, it reports on all Florida pro teams with Emmy award-winning writers contributing daily. It is also a broadcast partner with the New York Yankees for Tampa, Florida.

Genesis’ advertiser and content management processes will be integrated and managed by AudienceDesk, an innovative new AdTech and MarTech solution Collective Audience officially unveiled earlier this week. AudienceDesk brings together publisher supply, brand and agency demand with unique audience data, all on the unified platform of AudienceCloud.

AudienceCloud’s AI-driven capabilities and data infrastructure empowers marketers and publishers with a next generation technology stack that includes applications that enable them to easily and cost efficiently build, reach, connect and monetize using a singular user-friendly interface.

The solution gives advertisers and publishers, like Genesis and its ad partners, a unified trading desk to create, forecast, serve, monetize, measure and optimize with greater user engagement, higher brand recall and more precise user data.

According to Genesis CEO and 25-year veteran broadcaster, Bruce Maduri: “AudienceDesk provides us for the first time a single platform that meets all of our needs, totally replacing the fragmented collection of sources and tools that have shackled us for years, constraining our growth and opportunities. We plan to leverage AudienceCloud’s infrastructure to power the advertising and data for all of our sites and support our planned national expansion.”

AudienceCloud introduces the industry’s first open audience-based ecosystem for digital advertising and media with powerful features and benefits. Its groundbreaking modern infrastructure is comprised of the most advanced, customizable modules designed to take on today’s new cookieless, audience data-driven advertising world.

Easy-to-deploy APIs can also integrate AudienceCloud into existing third-party platforms, dashboards, and environments.

“AudienceDesk has transformed our own digital platform with a full audience-based advertising and data infrastructure that enables us to easily create unique ad campaigns for our brand and agency partners,” added Maduri. “These campaigns can run across our various sites and as well through the broader Collective Audience ecosystem of media partners.”

Maduri anticipates that being more directly connected and outcome-driven ad campaigns will enable Genesis to increase the value of its audiences and ad inventory by removing the traditional middleman and associated costs and inefficiencies. The end-to-end, self-serve AI enabled platform will allow Genesis to fully automate its advertising and data workflows.

Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes, stated: “We are very excited to welcome Genesis onto our AudienceDesk platform. While we can bring tremendous benefits to their media properties and customers, they will also contribute uniquely valuable source of audience data for advertisers on our platform.”

Collective Audience will be helping Genesis integrate and build its first party audience data assets and insights using AudienceCloud conversational ad units. This in turn can be used to engage and gather data from audiences via surveys, quizzes and performance advertising campaigns managed with AudienceDesk. A live demonstration of these innovative ad units can be experienced here.

“Genesis’s media business represents the essence of engagement,” continued Maduri, who also heads up the media production company, United Cities Productions. “Talk Radio has been one of the most valued mediums consumers continued to enjoy world-wide as a source of news and entertainment.

“For us, news and talk radio has allowed us to reach new audiences with social media engagement, web publications and video, including live stream. All of these mediums serve as ‘tentacles’ that reach out to the news and sports fans across our media system. And now with Collective Audience, we can reach deeper into our audiences and add new consumers to our product lines.”

According to Nielsen Audio, radio attracts more than 230 million listeners nationwide with more than 10 hours per listener on average each week. Radio reaches 91% of the U.S. population monthly, making it America’s #1 reach medium.

“Our business is to create content that keeps our consumers on board for long periods of time, regardless of the platform,” said Maduri. “AudienceDesk will not only help generate designs that benefits Genesis, but more importantly, create greater response and ROI for our ad partners.”

Maduri is especially interested in how AudienceDesk can manage quizzes, surveys and contests. This capability can further enhance its customer engagement activities on Google and HubSpot, and allow it to engage more advertisers with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Following Collective Audience’s integration with Reset Digital announced earlier this week, Genesis also expects to learn more about its audience lifestyles, which in turn will help ad partners in targeting the right message for the highest result. It expects this to bring a great benefit to Genesis’ digital revenue strategy in addition to its traditional broadcast model.

“Data collection and sourcing through AudienceCloud seems for us the logical next step toward generating audience info that can build ad revenue,” added Maduri. “The ad units are ideal especially for sports and politics, allowing us to create a unique ad program for advertisers. We find it all to be a very exciting opportunity for growth and expansion of our media platform.”

Collective Audience and Genesis are also exploring establishing closer ties through an equity exchange or other structure. “We are well aligned on what a modern media and advertising company looks like,” noted Bordes. “Genesis could become the cornerstone of our planned Collective Audience Media Network and help us scale our owned media properties on the AudienceCloud platform.”

To learn more about AudienceDesk and AudienceCloud, and sign up for a free demonstration, please submit your request here.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company’s future financial performance, as well as the company’s strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience’s products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience’s customers; Collective Audience’s ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience’s exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Collective Audience’s suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Collective Audience and its suppliers and customers; Collective Audience’s ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience’s information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience’s financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience’s public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5a5d4c-1065-46ae-b077-7e7245d17743