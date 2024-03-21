Primacorp Ventures Inc. Donates $50,000 to the Canadian Council for Refugees

Calgary, Alberta, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primacorp Ventures presented the Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR) with $50,000 on Thursday, November 16. The presentation occurred at CCR’s annual conference in Calgary on the same day in November 2023. With this donation, Primacorp Ventures is committed to sponsoring the upcoming conferences for the next three years.

The CCR conference was held from Thursday, November 16, to Friday, November 17, at Calgary’s Best Western Premier Conference Centre under the theme “The Power of the Collective: Decolonizing and Advocating for Systemic Change”.

Najib Raie, Vice President at Primacorp Ventures, presented the cheque in person and used that opportunity to share a few remarks with the audience on how the private sector, the public sector, and different levels of government work together in enhancing resettlement and integration of newcomers in Canada.

He also underlined Primacorp Ventures’s commitment to collaborate with government and non-profit organizations to provide temporary housing, language instruction, skills training and pathways to employment. Raie announced our commitment to support newcomers through various scholarship programs with CDI College and other colleges; Primacorp Ventures has greatly supported refugees and immigrants.

Previously to Raie’s remarks, the Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, delivered the keynote in which he looked back on the current government’s achievements in resettlement initiatives. He noted that Canada successfully settled 140,621 refugees in 2022, an increase of more than 8% compared to 2021, and it remains one of the highest numbers of any country in the world.

Miller identified the lack of affordable housing as one of the biggest challenges and reminded the audience that the government promised $11 billion to fund various housing affordability projects and initiatives, of which $700 million was already used for temporary housing purposes alone.

Furthermore, Miller emphasized the importance of government effort in creating new assessment tools to attract that kind of immigrants that can ease shortages in the Canadian job market, with the healthcare industry being one pressuring example.

Tanja Maleska, Co-Executive Director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, appreciated the donation and mentioned: “It’s an immense honour to receive such strong support from Primacorp Ventures, a company that understands our sector and that actively works to make space for refugees and newcomers to help them thrive in Canada. This incredibly generous donation will support our annual Consultations over the next four years, allowing us to continue to bring together the refugee and migrant serving sector around key issues and advocate for solutions that make Canada a more welcoming place.”

The donation to the Canadian Council for Refugees highlights the company’s continuous dedication to fostering collaboration and driving positive outcomes in refugee resettlement. Primacorp Ventures donated $50,000 to the New Canadians Centre Peterborough in October 2023.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in real estate and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

To find out more about the Canadian Council for Refugees.

Attachment