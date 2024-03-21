Organizational Meeting of SATO Corporation’s Board of Directors

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 21 March 2024 at 3:30 pm





On 21 March 2024, the SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors of SATO Corporation.



At its organizational meeting also held on 21 March 2024, the Board elected from among its number Esa Lager to serve as Deputy Chair.

Erik Selin was appointed by the Board to chair the HR and Remuneration Committee and Tarja Pääkkönen and Ming Eng to serve as Committee members.

