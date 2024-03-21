Minutes from the Election Meeting

Lysaker, 21 March2024
The election meeting held on 21 March resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by electing Sondre Gullord Graff as a board member for a 2-year term, and Per Gustav Blom was elected as a deputy member for a 2-year term.
In line with the Board's recommendation, Lars Larsen was elected as a member of the nomination committee for a 2-year term, and Bjarne Refsnes was re-elected as a member for a 2-year term.
After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS constitutes the following members:
Shareholder-elected representatives:
Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)
Lars Aa. Løddesøl
Frida Lagergren (deputy)
Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)
Unitholder-elected representatives:
Brita Cathrine Knutson
Sondre Gullord Graff
Per Gustav Blom (deputy)
Employee-elected representatives:
Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl
Karsten Solberg
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.
