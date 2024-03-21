Swift Navigation and Telit Cinterion Partner to Enable Precise Positioning in Ultra-Low Power Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a market leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, and Telit Cinterion, a leading end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, today unveiled their joint solution to empower ultra-low power consumption devices, such as wearables, robotic lawn mowers, and vehicle tracking devices with precise GNSS positioning. The partnership will help to unlock the next generation of location-based apps for navigation, worker safety, fleet management, asset tracking, and more.



By making it possible for devices to determine their location with centimeter accuracy, precise positioning is already enabling autonomous passenger cars and industrial robots to operate safely. But this technology has historically been challenging to integrate into applications that leverage small, battery-powered devices to navigate roads more precisely and track assets more efficiently.

With the introduction of their joint solution, Telit Cinterion and Swift are tackling this challenge head on. Together with Telit Cinterion’s suite of best-in-class GNSS receivers, Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service offers uniform precision across entire countries while minimizing power consumption, processing loads, and data transmissions, all at an unbeatable price-to-performance ratio. In even the most challenging environments, such as dense urban areas and canyons, the joint solution dramatically improves location accuracy within seconds.

"We are collaborating with Swift to bring forth a solution that addresses the evolving needs of e-mobility and IoT applications,” said Marco Argenton, Vice President Product Management, IoT Modules at Telit Cinterion. “The integration of Skylark with our GNSS receivers, such as the SE868SY-D module, ensures our customers benefit from enhanced precision without compromising on power efficiency."

“We partnered with Telit Cinterion because they share our commitment to providing innovative solutions that unlock entirely new use cases for precise positioning across industries,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product at Swift Navigation. “We are thrilled to offer a new solution that enables IoT and mobile app developers to harness the power of precise positioning as never before.”

Swift’s Skylark is compliant with industry standards and interoperable with an ever-growing list of GNSS chipsets, modules, receivers, and applications, making it easier and more cost effective to deploy than vertically integrated solutions. To learn more about Skylark interoperable devices visit: https://www.swiftnav.com/device-ecosystem

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift’s technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at www.swiftnav.com

ABOUT TELIT CINTERION

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT solutions enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. Learn more about Telit Cinterion at www.telit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f49ddff0-2f4c-4f0f-8676-55f71adc4cd8.