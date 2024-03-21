Mortgage Rates Increase, Nearing Seven Percent

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.87 percent.

“After decreasing for a couple of weeks, mortgage rates are once again on the upswing,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “As the spring homebuying season gets underway, existing home inventory has increased slightly and new home construction has picked up. Despite elevated rates, homebuilders are displaying renewed confidence in the housing market, focusing on the fact that there is a good amount of pent-up demand, an ongoing supply shortage and expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later in the year.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.87 percent as of March 21, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.74 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.42 percent.

