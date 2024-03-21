Disclosure of transparency notification
Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings
Summary
Ascencio has received a transparency declaration from Patronale SA notifying that its voting rights have crossed the 5% threshold upwards. Patronale Life SA declares a shareholding at a level of 5%.
Content of notification
The declaration dated on March, 18 2024 includes the following informations :
|Reason of the notification
| Downward crossing of the 5% threshold
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
|Notification by
|A person that notifies alone
|Person subject to the notification requirement
| Patronale Life SA
Bischoffsheimlaan 33 – 1000 Bruxelles
|Date on wich the threshold is crossed
|March 15, 2024
|Threshold that is crossed
|5% (above)
|Denominator
|6.595.985
|Holder of voting right
|Patronale Life SA
|Number of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction
|330.000
|Percentage of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction
|5%
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
|Patronale Life is not a controlled company
|Additional information
|In response to the transaction assimilated to a merger by acquisition of June 6, 2023, Patronale Groep SA acquired Patronale Life SA. It was also decided to change the name of Patronale Groep SA to Patronale Life SA.
The press release and the notification can be consulted on the Company website www.ascencio.be.
Attachment