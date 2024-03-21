IEEE-ISTO Celebrates 25 Years as Trusted Partner in Helping to Deliver Technology Innovation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January 1999, the IEEE founded the IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO) with the visionary mission to be the trusted partner for industries accelerating the development and widespread adoption of industry standards and technical solutions. As ISTO celebrates its 25th anniversary, we reflect on its remarkable journey and technical contributions to the global technology community.

Serving as a Federation of members trade groups/alliances/consortia, ISTO provides a neutral, secure, non-profit legal infrastructure within which technology collectives can collaborate effectively in support of their respective technology missions. ISTO facilitates the development of standards and other technology solutions that serve to solve problems, introduce new technologies and ultimately expand today’s technology ecosystems and industry markets. ISTO also fosters the global market acceptance and adoption of the technology solutions of its member programs.

Committed to operational excellence and best in class association management, ISTO has played a pivotal role in the formation of nearly 100 technical organizations over the past quarter century, enabling technology associations to collaborate successfully and fulfill the technology needs of of a wide range of industry ecosystems, e.g., power and energy, health and life sciences, mobile, satellite, telecom, automotive, camera, smart lighting to name a few.

ISTO's comprehensive support offerings include: alliance formation and launch support, legal infrastructure, strategic leadership and consulting, program management, open-source and alliance management tooling, for standardization and certification programs, financial and accounting management, membership strategies and management, contract administration, event production, planning and management, PR and marketing & media communications, as well as legal registrations, licensing, and compliance.

ISTO's impact is realized in a quote from A.J. Vigil, DOD SATCOM, and member of ISTO’s DIFI Consortia, “IEEE-ISTO delivered and then some. In little over a year, we have clear rules and bylaws, honest enforcement, dedicated leadership, regular meetings, regular progress, open opportunity for collaboration, and significant accomplishment. In a little over a year, we also have the quantity. IEEE-ISTO, through its DIFI Consortium, remains instrumental to the migration of SATCOM Earth segment architectures, both commercial and government, from L-Band analog to Digital IF.”

Adam Newman, President and CEO of ISTO, reflects on the organization's 25 years of success, stating, "Our federation is designed to deliver on our members missions, supported by a team of experienced, knowledgeable and committed professionals helping drive continued growth in advancing emerging technologies. ISTO has supported nearly 100 industry alliances and technology projects over the past 25 years in areas ranging from microchip design and IoT to health data and augmented reality. We look forward to providing the next generation of technology leaders with winning strategies and tactical program support so that they can achieve their goals.”

ISTO has actively supported advancements in telecom/mobile interfaces, the Internet of Things, high-performance computing, wireless power charging, data center networks optimization, blockchain, distributed ledger technology, eHealth, integrated voice response, electronic design automation (EDA), lighting, and smart cities.

ISTO’s newly expanded mission is to mentor communities developing, certifying, and promoting their technology standards, best practices, guidelines, open source and implementation activities. ISTO also supports the IEEE mission to advance technology for humanity.

Whether initiating a new initiative for expanding an existing collaboration, ISTO stands ready to efficiently and effectively support the technology development and adoption process. As ISTO commemorates its 25 years of excellence, its commitment to being a valued global industry partner remains unwavering, promising continued support in navigating the dynamic landscape of emerging technologies and accelerating new technologies into the market today and into the future.

Contact:

Donna Ceruto

d.ceruto@ieee.org