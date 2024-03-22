On 18/03/2024, the Supreme Court decided to open the proceedings on Tallinn University of Technology’s appeal in cassation against the Tallinn Circuit Court’s decision of 19/01/2024, in which the Tallinn University of Technology’s appeal against the Harju County Court’s decision of 09/06/2023 was dismissed. The dispute concerns a claim against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed. The company’s earlier announcement regarding the Tallinn Circuit Court’s decision is available here .



The company does not consider the ongoing proceedings of action to have any significant impact on the company’s financial results.

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

