Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board: change in Orion's group-level functions
The following change will take place in Orion's group-level functions: the Corporate Strategy and Program Management (CSPMO) unit will become part of the Finance and Corporate Business Development unit.
The change will strengthen the steering of the Group and create a more unified approach to support Orion's business operations. As a result of the change, SVP Virve Laitinen will step down from the Orion Executive Management Board and will report to the Chief Financial Officer of the Orion Group as a Head of CSPMO. The change will take effect as of 1 April 2024.
