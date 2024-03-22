Parks! America, Inc. CEO to Visit Wild Animal Safari Park in Pine Mountain, Georgia

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), a leading operator of regional safari parks in the U.S., today announced Parks! America CEO Lisa Brady will visit the Wild Animal Safari park in Pine Mountain, Georgia March 22 to 26 to mark the beginning of the key spring break period and the one-year anniversary of an EF3 tornado direct hit to the property and to celebrate the extraordinary recovery efforts by the park staff to reopen for guests.



Ms. Brady commented, “With a strong focus and great determination we were able to get the park open and operating in only 20 days after the extensive devastation caused by the tornado. The park is beautiful and offers great experiences to visitors of all ages and demographics. We are focused on where we can make operational improvements and plans for additional attractions on the property footprint. I look forward to saluting our amazing staff and celebrating this important accomplishment with them. I’m also excited to be on-site to welcome and interact with our guests as our 2024 high season kicks off.”

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, and the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company’s website, http://www.animalsafari.com

Contact:

Lisa Brady

President and Chief Executive Officer

(706) 663-8744